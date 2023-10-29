Ryan Hartman will be on the ice when the Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils face off on Sunday at Prudential Center, beginning at 5:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Hartman available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Ryan Hartman vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Hartman Season Stats Insights

Hartman has averaged 17:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In three of eight games this year, Hartman has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In four of eight games this year, Hartman has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Hartman has an assist in two of eight games this season, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Hartman's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Hartman going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hartman Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 26 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 8 Games 2 8 Points 1 5 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

