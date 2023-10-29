Will Mats Zuccarello Score a Goal Against the Devils on October 29?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is Mats Zuccarello a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Zuccarello stats and insights
- Zuccarello has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are giving up 26 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.6 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
