The Minnesota Wild, with Marcus Johansson, will be on the ice Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. Looking to bet on Johansson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marcus Johansson vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johansson Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Johansson has averaged 17:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In one of eight games this season, Johansson has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Johansson has registered a point in a game five times this season out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Johansson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of eight games played.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Johansson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Johansson has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johansson Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 8 Games 3 6 Points 1 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.