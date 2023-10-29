When the Minnesota Wild take on the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, will Kirill Kaprizov find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Kaprizov stats and insights

Kaprizov has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Devils.

Kaprizov has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

He takes 3.9 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 26 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.6 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

