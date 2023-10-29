On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Minnesota Wild go head to head against the New Jersey Devils. Is Calen Addison going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Addison stats and insights

Addison is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Devils yet this season.

Addison has picked up one assist on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 26 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.6 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

