MVFC teams were in action for three games in the Week 9 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Missouri State vs. Youngstown State

Week 9 MVFC Results

Youngstown State 44 Missouri State 28

  • Pregame Favorite: Youngstown State (-10.5)
  • Pregame Total: 65.5

Youngstown State Leaders

  • Passing: Mitch Davidson (26-for-33, 390 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Dra Rushton (15 ATT, 56 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Bryce Oliver (6 TAR, 6 REC, 169 YDS, 2 TDs)

Missouri State Leaders

  • Passing: Jordan Pachot (25-for-38, 341 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jacardia Wright (7 ATT, 72 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Raylen Sharpe (8 TAR, 8 REC, 109 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Youngstown StateMissouri State
521Total Yards436
415Passing Yards341
106Rushing Yards95
0Turnovers1

Next Week's MVFC Games

Youngstown State Penguins at Indiana State Sycamores

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at Murray State Racers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Western Illinois Leathernecks at Northern Iowa Panthers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: UNI-Dome
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

South Dakota Coyotes at Southern Illinois Salukis

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Saluki Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

North Dakota State Bison at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Illinois State Redbirds at Missouri State Bears

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

