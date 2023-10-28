MEAC Games Today: How to Watch MEAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for details on how to watch all of the Week 9 college football action? Below, we outline how you can catch all two games involving teams from the MEAC.
MEAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Howard Bison at Delaware State Hornets
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Morgan State Bears at Norfolk State Spartans
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
