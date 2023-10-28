Big Ten Games Today: How to Watch Big Ten Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season rolls on into Week 9, which includes five games involving schools from the Big Ten. Hoping to see all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the article below.
Big Ten Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Maryland Terrapins at Northwestern Wildcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Michigan State Spartans at Minnesota Golden Gophers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
