The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) face the Miami Heat (1-1) on October 28, 2023.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves made 49% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Heat allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

Minnesota went 27-13 when it shot better than 48.2% from the field.

The Timberwolves were the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Heat ranked 27th.

Last year, the Timberwolves put up 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat allowed.

Minnesota had a 36-21 record last season when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves posted 115.9 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, they averaged 115.6 points per contest.

Minnesota ceded 115 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 116.6 away from home.

The Timberwolves drained 12.3 threes per game, which was 0.3 more than they averaged away from home (12). When it came to three-point percentage, they shot 35.5% at home and 37.6% on the road.

Timberwolves Injuries