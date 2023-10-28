Timberwolves vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 28
The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) play the Miami Heat (1-1) as 4.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN and BSSUN.
Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Timberwolves vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 106 - Timberwolves 98
Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-7.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (218.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 204.3
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- Last year, the Timberwolves were 12th in the league on offense (115.8 points scored per game) and 18th defensively (115.8 points conceded).
- Last season, Minnesota was 23rd in the league in rebounds (41.9 per game) and 22nd in rebounds allowed (44.7).
- The Timberwolves were eighth in the league in assists (26.2 per game) last year.
- Last year, Minnesota was fourth-worst in the league in turnovers committed (14.8 per game) but fourth-best in turnovers forced (14.7).
- Beyond the arc, the Timberwolves were 13th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.2) last year. They were 13th in 3-point percentage at 36.5%.
