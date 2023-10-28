The Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1) clash with the Miami Heat (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The matchup airs on BSN and BSSUN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Timberwolves vs. Heat matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSSUN

BSN and BSSUN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Heat Moneyline BetMGM Timberwolves (-4.5) 218.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Timberwolves scored 115.8 points per game last season (12th in NBA) and gave up 115.8 (18th in league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

The Heat scored 109.5 points per game last season (30th in the NBA) and allowed 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combined to score 225.3 points per game last season, 6.8 more points than the total for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams scored 225.6 combined points per game last season, 7.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Minnesota won 38 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 43 times.

Miami covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread last year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +6600 +3300 - Heat +3000 +1300 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.