The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (4-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Indiana State Sycamores (0-7) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Alerus Center in an MVFC showdown.

North Dakota is putting up 356.1 yards per game on offense, which ranks 60th in the FCS. Defensively, the Fightin' Hawks rank 77th, surrendering 368 yards per contest. Indiana State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, putting up 251.7 total yards per game, which ranks eighth-worst in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 91st with 385.9 total yards allowed per contest.

North Dakota vs. Indiana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Alerus Center

North Dakota vs. Indiana State Key Statistics

North Dakota Indiana State 356.1 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.7 (120th) 368 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.9 (83rd) 143 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 119.9 (84th) 213.1 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.9 (117th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (115th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has 1,264 yards passing for North Dakota, completing 70.9% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Gaven Ziebarth, has carried the ball 66 times for 499 yards (71.3 per game), scoring five times.

Luke Skokna has carried the ball 31 times for 148 yards (21.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Bo Belquist has hauled in 35 catches for 412 yards (58.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Red Wilson has put together a 201-yard season so far, hauling in 18 passes on 20 targets.

Jack Wright has a total of 149 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 13 passes.

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Cade Chambers has thrown for 589 yards (84.1 yards per game) while completing 65.9% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Plez Lawrence has run for 333 yards on 65 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Justin Dinka has collected 236 yards (on 61 attempts).

Harry Van Dyne leads his team with 378 receiving yards on 25 catches with one touchdown.

Dakota Caton has 25 receptions (on 30 targets) for a total of 272 yards (38.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kevin Barnett's 13 targets have resulted in nine catches for 103 yards.

