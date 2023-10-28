The North Dakota State Bison (5-2) and the Murray State Racers (2-5) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome in a battle of MVFC foes.

North Dakota State ranks 27th in total defense this year (303.4 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the FCS with 474.4 total yards per game. Murray State has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 25th-worst in the FCS with 17.4 points per game. It has been more productive defensively, surrendering 31.7 points per contest (101st-ranked).

See more details below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Dakota State vs. Murray State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

North Dakota State vs. Murray State Key Statistics

North Dakota State Murray State 474.4 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.1 (101st) 303.4 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 422.4 (104th) 266.1 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.3 (77th) 208.3 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.9 (91st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has thrown for 1,214 yards, completing 75.7% of his passes and collecting eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 338 yards (48.3 ypg) on 60 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

This season, TaMerik Williams has carried the ball 60 times for 338 yards (48.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Zach Mathis' team-leading 433 yards as a receiver have come on 25 catches (out of 29 targets) with two touchdowns.

Eli Green has put together a 303-yard season so far, hauling in 16 passes on 18 targets.

Joe Stoffel has been the target of 18 passes and hauled in 19 grabs for 239 yards, an average of 34.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has thrown for 1,064 yards (152.0 ypg) while completing 56.6% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 110 yards .

Cortezz Jones has run the ball 66 times for 311 yards, with three touchdowns.

Jawaun Northington has piled up 111 yards (on 30 carries).

Cole Rusk has racked up 300 receiving yards on 22 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Taylor Shields has 15 receptions (on 15 targets) for a total of 204 yards (29.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Michael Fox's 13 targets have resulted in 12 grabs for 176 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed North Dakota State or Murray State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.