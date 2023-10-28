Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 28, when the North Dakota State Bison and Murray State Racers go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Bison. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

North Dakota State vs. Murray State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-25.7) 52.4 North Dakota State 39, Murray State 13

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Bison have covered the spread in every game this season.

The Bison have had one game (out of two) go over the total this season.

Murray State Betting Info (2023)

The Racers have gone 3-1-0 ATS this year.

The Racers' four games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.

Bison vs. Racers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota State 37.3 19.7 41 17.3 31 29.5 Murray State 17.4 31.7 25.7 21.7 11.3 39.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.