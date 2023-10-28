North Dakota State vs. Murray State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 28, when the North Dakota State Bison and Murray State Racers go head to head at 3:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Bison. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
North Dakota State vs. Murray State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|North Dakota State (-25.7)
|52.4
|North Dakota State 39, Murray State 13
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)
- The Bison have covered the spread in every game this season.
- The Bison have had one game (out of two) go over the total this season.
Murray State Betting Info (2023)
- The Racers have gone 3-1-0 ATS this year.
- The Racers' four games with a set total this season have all finished under the over/under.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bison vs. Racers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|North Dakota State
|37.3
|19.7
|41
|17.3
|31
|29.5
|Murray State
|17.4
|31.7
|25.7
|21.7
|11.3
|39.3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.