The North Dakota Fightin' Hawks are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the Indiana State Sycamores at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, according to our computer model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Dakota vs. Indiana State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota (-31.4) 48.9 North Dakota 40, Indiana State 9

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 MVFC Predictions

North Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Hawks won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

The Fightin' Hawks and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

Indiana State Betting Info (2022)

The Sycamores covered four times in 11 chances against the spread last season.

Sycamores games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fightin' Hawks vs. Sycamores 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota 32.7 24.9 47.5 15.8 13 37 Indiana State 10.3 33 7.7 23.7 12.3 40

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.