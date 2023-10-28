The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) are touchdown favorites when they host the Michigan State Spartans (2-5) in conference play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The game has an over/under of 40.5 points.

While Minnesota ranks 42nd in total defense with 338.0 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little less successful, ranking 11th-worst (302.7 yards per game). Michigan State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, registering 326.3 total yards per game, which ranks 24th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 54th with 354.4 total yards surrendered per contest.

Minnesota vs. Michigan State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

TV Channel: BTN

Minnesota vs Michigan State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Minnesota -7 -110 -110 40.5 -110 -110 -275 +225

Minnesota Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Golden Gophers rank -110-worst with 251.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 34th by giving up 302.7 total yards per game over their last three games.

It's been a hard three-game stretch for the Golden Gophers, who rank -62-worst in scoring offense (19.0 points per game) and -31-worst in scoring defense (28.7 points per game allowed) over their last three tilts.

The last three games have seen Minnesota's passing offense play poorly, ranking -112-worst in the FBS in passing yards (108.0 per game). It ranks 59th on the other side of the ball (176.3 passing yards allowed per game).

In terms of rushing offense, the Golden Gophers rank second-worst with 143.7 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 91st by giving up 126.3 rushing yards per game over their last three games.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall over their last three contests.

Minnesota has hit the over twice in its past three games.

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has covered the spread twice in seven games this season.

The Golden Gophers have been favored by 7 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Minnesota has hit the over in three of its seven games with a set total (42.9%).

Minnesota has put together a 3-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

Minnesota is 1-1 (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Golden Gophers a 73.3% chance to win.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 923 yards passing for Minnesota, completing 53.4% of his passes and tossing six touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 76 rushing yards (10.9 ypg) on 44 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Darius Taylor has carried the ball 103 times for a team-high 591 yards (84.4 per game) with four scores. He has also caught nine passes for 81 yards.

This season, Sean Tyler has carried the ball 55 times for 222 yards (31.7 per game).

Daniel Jackson has hauled in 29 catches for 387 yards (55.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Corey Crooms has put up a 227-yard season so far, reeling in 19 passes on 40 targets.

Danny Striggow has 4.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 4.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

Maverick Baranowski, Minnesota's leading tackler, has 33 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Tyler Nubin has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 19 tackles, one sack, and three passes defended.

