Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) will meet a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Michigan State Spartans (2-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under for the outing is 40.5 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Minnesota vs. Michigan State matchup.
Minnesota vs. Michigan State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium
Minnesota vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Minnesota (-7)
|40.5
|-275
|+225
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Minnesota (-7)
|40.5
|-295
|+235
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Minnesota vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Minnesota has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.
- Michigan State has a record of 2-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Spartans have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this year (in four opportunities).
Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big Ten
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
