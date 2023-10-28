The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) and Michigan State Spartans (2-5) will battle in a clash of Big Ten rivals at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Minnesota vs. Michigan State?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Minnesota 28, Michigan State 16

Minnesota 28, Michigan State 16 Minnesota has compiled a 3-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, the Golden Gophers have a 1-1 record (winning 75% of their games).

Michigan State has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Spartans have entered five games this season as the underdog by +200 or more and are in those contests.

The Golden Gophers have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Minnesota (-7)



Minnesota (-7) So far this season Minnesota has two victories against the spread.

This season, the Golden Gophers have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Michigan State has two wins versus the spread in six games this season.

The Spartans have been underdogs by 7 points or more four times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41.5)



Over (41.5) This season, four of Minnesota's seven games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 41.5 points.

There have been four Michigan State games that have ended with a combined score higher than 41.5 points this season.

Minnesota averages 20.3 points per game against Michigan State's 18.9, totaling 2.3 points under the game's total of 41.5.

Splits Tables

Minnesota

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.1 46.6 40.8 Implied Total AVG 27.7 30.3 24.3 ATS Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

Michigan State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.5 48.5 36.5 Implied Total AVG 31.7 33.4 23 ATS Record 2-3-1 2-3-0 0-0-1 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-3 0-1

