Ohio, Toledo, Week 9 MAC Football Power Rankings
Looking at the schools in the MAC, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 9 of the college football schedule? In this week's power rankings, which can be found below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
MAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Ohio
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win MAC: +275
- Overall Rank: 60th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 124th
- Last Game: W 20-17 vs Western Michigan
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Miami (OH)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
2. Toledo
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win MAC: +140
- Overall Rank: 69th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 131st
- Last Game: W 21-17 vs Miami (OH)
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
3. Miami (OH)
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win MAC: +275
- Overall Rank: 78th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 130th
- Last Game: L 21-17 vs Toledo
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Ohio
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
4. Northern Illinois
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win MAC: +900
- Overall Rank: 89th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 119th
- Last Game: W 20-13 vs Eastern Michigan
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
5. Bowling Green
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win MAC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 86th
- Last Game: W 41-14 vs Akron
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
6. Buffalo
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win MAC: +2500
- Overall Rank: 104th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 121st
- Last Game: W 24-6 vs Kent State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
7. Central Michigan
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win MAC: +1400
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 115th
- Last Game: L 24-17 vs Ball State
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
8. Eastern Michigan
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win MAC: +4000
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 132nd
- Last Game: L 20-13 vs Northern Illinois
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: Western Michigan
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN+
9. Western Michigan
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win MAC: +25000
- Overall Rank: 124th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 98th
- Last Game: L 20-17 vs Ohio
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: @ Eastern Michigan
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN+
10. Ball State
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win MAC: +40000
- Overall Rank: 130th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 109th
- Last Game: W 24-17 vs Central Michigan
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
11. Akron
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win MAC: +40000
- Overall Rank: 131st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 129th
- Last Game: L 41-14 vs Bowling Green
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
12. Kent State
- Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 0-11
- Odds to Win MAC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 132nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 100th
- Last Game: L 24-6 vs Buffalo
Next Game
- Week 9 Opponent: BYE
