The Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Houston Cougars (3-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Cougars will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Houston matchup.

Kansas State vs. Houston Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Manhattan, Kansas
  • Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Houston Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas State (-17.5) 59.5 -900 +600
FanDuel Kansas State (-17.5) 59.5 -1050 +660

Week 9 Odds

Kansas State vs. Houston Betting Trends

  • Kansas State is 5-2-0 ATS this season.
  • The Wildcats have won their only game this season when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.
  • Houston has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Cougars have won their only game this year when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.

Kansas State & Houston 2023 Futures Odds

Kansas State
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000
Houston
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

