The 2023 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party takes place on Saturday, October 28 with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) visit the Florida Gators (5-2) at TIAA Bank Field. The Bulldogs are huge favorites, by 14.5 points. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Georgia vs. Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia vs. Florida Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Jacksonville, Florida
  • Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Florida Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia (-14.5) 48.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Georgia (-14.5) 49.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Georgia vs. Florida Betting Trends

  • Georgia has won just one game against the spread this season.
  • The Bulldogs have been favored by 14.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Florida is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

Georgia & Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Georgia
To Win the National Champ. +275 Bet $100 to win $275
To Win the SEC -184 Bet $184 to win $100
Florida
To Win the SEC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.