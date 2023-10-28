North Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cavalier County This Week
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Cavalier County, North Dakota has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Other Games in North Dakota This Week
Cavalier County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Central Cass High School at Langdon Area High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
- Location: Langdon, ND
- How to Stream: Watch Here
