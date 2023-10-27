Wild vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Washington Capitals (2-3-1) and Minnesota Wild (3-3-1) play at Capital One Arena on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT. The Capitals took down the New Jersey Devils 6-4 in their last outing, while the Wild are coming off a 6-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Wild vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Capitals (-125)
|Wild (+105)
|6.5
|Capitals (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild lost the only game they played as the underdog this season.
- Minnesota has played as an underdog of +105 or more one time this season and lost that game.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Wild.
- Minnesota's games this season have had over 6.5 goals six of seven times.
Wild vs Capitals Additional Info
Wild vs. Capitals Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|12 (31st)
|Goals
|27 (4th)
|23 (20th)
|Goals Allowed
|31 (31st)
|2 (27th)
|Power Play Goals
|4 (18th)
|7 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|6 (19th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- The Wild have scored the fourth-most goals (27 goals, 3.9 per game) in the league.
- The Wild have given up 31 total goals (4.4 per game) to rank 31st.
- They have a -4 goal differential, which ranks 25th in the league.
