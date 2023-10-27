When the Washington Capitals meet the Minnesota Wild at Capital One Arena on Friday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Alexander Ovechkin and Kirill Kaprizov should be two of the top players to watch.

Wild vs. Capitals Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

Mats Zuccarello is a top offensive contributor for his club with nine points (1.3 per game), as he has scored two goals and seven assists in seven games (playing 18:17 per game).

Kaprizov has made a major impact for Minnesota this season with nine points (two goals and seven assists).

This season, Joel Eriksson Ek has scored five goals and contributed four assists for Minnesota, giving him a point total of nine.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury has a 1-1-0 record this season, with an .870 save percentage (57th in the league). In 2 games, he has 47 saves, and has conceded seven goals (3.6 goals against average).

Capitals Players to Watch

John Carlson has been a major player for Washington this season, collecting five points in six games.

Through six games, Ovechkin has scored two goals and picked up three assists.

Dylan Strome's total of four points is via four goals and zero assists.

In one games, Hunter Shepard's record is 1-0-0. He has conceded four goals (4 goals against average) and has recorded 18 saves.

Wild vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 30th 2 Goals Scored 3.86 4th 28th 3.83 Goals Allowed 4.43 32nd 28th 26.8 Shots 29.6 21st 8th 28.5 Shots Allowed 35.3 29th 29th 10.53% Power Play % 16% 18th 30th 69.57% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 26th

