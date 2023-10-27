College football Week 9 action includes five games featuring AAC teams. Read on for up-to-date key players and results.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte

Week 9 AAC Results

Florida Atlantic 38 Charlotte 16

  • Pregame Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-3.5)
  • Pregame Total: 45.5

Florida Atlantic Leaders

  • Passing: Daniel Richardson (19-for-26, 218 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Larry McCammon III (15 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: LaJohntay Wester (12 TAR, 10 REC, 149 YDS, 2 TDs)

Charlotte Leaders

  • Passing: Trexler Ivey (8-for-15, 68 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Terron Kellman (20 ATT, 83 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jake Clemons (2 TAR, 2 REC, 28 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

CharlotteFlorida Atlantic
325Total Yards349
164Passing Yards218
161Rushing Yards131
0Turnovers1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 9 AAC Games

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at SMU Mustangs

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: SMU (-20.5)

Memphis Tigers at North Texas Mean Green

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Apogee Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Memphis (-7)

East Carolina Pirates at UTSA Roadrunners

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Alamodome
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: UTSA (-18.5)

No. 22 Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Rice Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Tulane (-10.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.