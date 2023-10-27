Ryan Hartman and the Minnesota Wild will meet the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Looking to bet on Hartman's props versus the Capitals? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ryan Hartman vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Hartman Season Stats Insights

Hartman has averaged 17:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Hartman has scored in two of the seven games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

Hartman has a point in three of seven games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In two of seven games this year, Hartman has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

Hartman has an implied probability of 54.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hartman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Hartman Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 23 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 7 Games 2 7 Points 1 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

