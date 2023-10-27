Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 1 on October 27, 2023
Corbin Carroll and Marcus Semien are among the players with prop bets available when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers square off at Globe Life Field on Friday (at 8:03 PM ET).
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Nathan Eovaldi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Eovaldi Stats
- The Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) will make his 26th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.
- Eovaldi will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has made 25 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.
Eovaldi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|Oct. 22
|6.1
|5
|2
|2
|4
|3
|at Astros
|Oct. 16
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|9
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Oct. 10
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Rays
|Oct. 4
|6.2
|6
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 29
|3.1
|5
|7
|7
|5
|2
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Semien Stats
- Semien has put up 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.348/.478 on the year.
- Semien has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with four walks.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Oct. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 20
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 18
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .327/.390/.623 slash line on the year.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Oct. 23
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 22
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 20
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 54 bases.
- He's slashing .285/.362/.506 on the season.
- Carroll will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a walk and two RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Oct. 24
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|at Phillies
|Oct. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line so far this season.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Oct. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Oct. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 20
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
