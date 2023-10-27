Joel Eriksson Ek and the Minnesota Wild will meet the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Eriksson Ek in the Wild-Capitals matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

Eriksson Ek has averaged 19:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Eriksson Ek has netted a goal in a game four times this year in seven games played, including multiple goals once.

Eriksson Ek has a point in five of seven games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Eriksson Ek has an assist in three of seven games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Eriksson Ek goes over his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Eriksson Ek going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are conceding 23 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 7 Games 2 9 Points 2 5 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

