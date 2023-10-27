In Grand Forks County, North Dakota, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

  • Cavalier County
  • Eddy County
  • Grand Forks County
  • Stark County
  • Dunn County
  • Cass County
  • Williams County
  • Burleigh County
  • Mercer County
  • Rolette County

    • Grand Forks County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    Jamestown High School at Grand Forks Red River High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Grand Forks, ND
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.