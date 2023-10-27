This week, there's high school football on the docket in Burleigh County, North Dakota. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Dakota This Week

Burleigh County, North Dakota High School Football Games This Week

Fargo Davies High School at Bismarck High School