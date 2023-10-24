The Phoenix Suns are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Golden State Warriors in the season opener for both teams at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The point total for the matchup is set at 232.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Warriors vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
  • TV: TNT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Warriors -1.5 232.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • In 47 games last season, Golden State and its opponents scored more than 232.5 total points.
  • Golden State games had an average of 236.1 points last season, 3.6 more than the over/under for this game.
  • Golden State compiled a 39-43-0 ATS record last year.
  • Golden State went 37-22 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 62.7% of those games).
  • The Warriors went 37-22 last year (winning 62.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
  • The Warriors have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix played 30 games last season that had more than 232.5 combined points scored.
  • Games involving the Suns last year averaged 225.2 points per game, a 7.3-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.
  • The Suns won 43 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 38 times.
  • Phoenix was underdogs in 28 games last season and won eight (28.6%) of those contests.
  • Last season, the Suns won eight of their 27 games, or 29.6%, when they were an underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 51.2% chance of a victory for Phoenix.

Warriors vs Suns Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • The Warriors had a better record against the spread when playing at home (27-14-0) than they did in away games (12-29-0) last season.
  • In terms of point totals, the Warriors hit the over less consistently when playing at home last year, as they eclipsed the total 17 times in 41 opportunities (41.5%). In road games, they hit the over 28 times in 41 opportunities (68.3%).
  • Last season the Warriors averaged 7.3 more points (118.9 per game) than the Suns conceded (111.6).
  • Golden State had a 34-28 record versus the spread and were 39-23 overall when putting up more than 111.6 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns performed better against the spread at home (22-19-0) than away (21-19-0) last season.
  • In 2022-23, a lower percentage of Phoenix's games finished above the over/under at home (46.3%, 19 of 41) than away (56.1%, 23 of 41).
  • The Suns' 113.6 points per game were just 3.5 fewer points than the 117.1 the Warriors allowed.
  • When scoring more than 117.1 points, Phoenix went 21-7 versus the spread and 22-7 overall.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Warriors vs. Suns Point Insights (Last Season)

Warriors Suns
118.9
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
34-28
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 21-7
39-23
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 22-7
117.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.6
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
25-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 38-22
28-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 43-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.