Vikings vs. 49ers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Minnesota Vikings (2-4) host the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday, October 23, 2023.
The recent betting trends and insights for the 49ers and Vikings can be seen below before you wager on Monday's matchup.
Vikings vs. 49ers Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: ABC/ESPN
- City: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|49ers
|7
|44
|-300
|+240
Vikings vs. 49ers Betting Records & Stats
Minnesota Vikings
- The Vikings have played three games this season that finished with a combined score over 44 points.
- The average over/under for Minnesota's contests this season is 48.3, 4.3 more points than this game's point total.
- The Vikings have covered the spread two times this season (2-3-1).
- The Vikings have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Minnesota has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +240 moneyline set for this game.
San Francisco 49ers
- The average point total in San Francisco's games this season is 42.6, 1.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The 49ers have covered the spread four times over six games with a set spread.
- The 49ers have won 83.3% of their games as moneyline favorites (5-1).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, San Francisco has a 3-1 record (winning 75% of its games).
49ers vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|49ers
|30.7
|2
|14.5
|2
|42.6
|3
|6
|Vikings
|21.5
|15
|22.5
|22
|48.3
|3
|6
Vikings vs. 49ers Betting Insights & Trends
Vikings
- Over its past three contests, Minnesota has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.
- None of the Vikings' past three contests have hit the over.
- The 49ers have outscored their opponents by a total of 97 points this season (16.2 per game), and opponents of the Vikings have outscored them by only six points on the year (1.0 per game).
49ers
- San Francisco has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.
- In its past three games, San Francisco has gone over the total twice.
- The 49ers have outscored their opponents by a total of 97 points this season (16.2 per game), and opponents of the Vikings have outscored them by only six points on the year (1.0 per game).
Vikings Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.3
|50.2
|46.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.7
|26.0
|25.3
|ATS Record
|2-3-1
|0-3-0
|2-0-1
|Over/Under Record
|1-5-0
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|0-1
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
49ers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.6
|44.2
|41.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.2
|26.7
|23.7
|ATS Record
|4-1-1
|3-0-0
|1-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-1
|2-1-0
|1-1-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-1
|3-0
|2-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
