Will K.J. Osborn hit paydirt when the Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers come together in Week 7 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Osborn will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will K.J. Osborn score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

Osborn has posted 214 yards on 17 receptions with two TDs, averaging 35.7 yards per game.

Osborn has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

K.J. Osborn Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 3 31 0 Week 2 @Eagles 6 3 34 1 Week 3 Chargers 3 1 36 1 Week 4 @Panthers 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 5 49 0 Week 6 @Bears 5 4 48 0

Rep K.J. Osborn with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.