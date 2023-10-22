Need to see every big moment of Week 7 in the NFL? Catch every touchdown from every game this afternoon on NFL RedZone! You'll get seven straight hours of football without the constant commercial breaks, featuring the slate of games listed below.

Date/Time TV Odds
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Buccaneers (-2.5)
Total: 37
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Bills (-7.5)
Total: 40
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Browns (-3.5)
Total: 41
Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Ravens (-3)
Total: 43
Washington Commanders at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Commanders (-3)
Total: 37.5
Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 22 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Raiders (-2.5)
Total: 37.5
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 22 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Seahawks (-8)
Total: 44.5
Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 22 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Rams (-3)
Total: 44
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 22 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Chiefs (-5.5)
Total: 47.5
Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 22 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Packers (-1)
Total: 45

