The Minnesota Wild (2-2) square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (2-2) at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI. The Wild lost to the Los Angeles Kings 7-3 in their most recent game, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-225) Blue Jackets (+180) 6.5 Wild (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild were victorious in 50.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline last season (8-8).

Minnesota played in three games with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter last season, winning every time.

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Wild have a 69.2% chance to win.

Minnesota and its opponent combined for more than Saturday's over/under of 6.5 goals 32 times last season.

Wild vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Wild 2022-23 Total (Rank) Blue Jackets 2022-23 Total (Rank) 239 (23rd) Goals 213 (30th) 219 (6th) Goals Allowed 329 (31st) 54 (15th) Power Play Goals 41 (26th) 46 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 59 (21st)

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild ranked 23rd in the NHL last season with 239 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Defensively, Minnesota was one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

Their goal differential (+20) ranked 14th in the league.

The 54 power-play goals Minnesota put up last season (on 252 chances) ranked 15th in the NHL.

The Wild's 21.43% power-play conversion rate was 15th in the league.

The 14 shorthanded goals Minnesota scored last season ranked third among all NHL squads.

The Wild had the league's 10th-best penalty-kill percentage (82.03%).

The Wild had the 26th-ranked faceoff win rate in the NHL, at 47.7%.

Minnesota had a 9.4% shooting percentage, which ranked 23rd in the league.

The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. They averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

