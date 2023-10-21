The Minnesota Wild (2-2) are -225 on the moneyline to win when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets (2-2), who have +180 odds, on Saturday, October 21 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Betting Trends

In three games this season, Minnesota and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Wild have been a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).

The Blue Jackets have been the underdog three times this season, and upset their opponent in two of those games.

Minnesota is yet to play with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Columbus has played with moneyline odds of +180 or longer once this season and won that game.

