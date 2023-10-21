Coming off a loss last time out, the Minnesota Wild will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (who won their previous game) on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends (2022)

The Wild allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Wild's 239 goals scored last season (2.9 per game) ranked 23rd in the league.

They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.

The 54 power-play goals the Wild recorded last season (on 252 power-play chances) ranked 15th in the NHL.

The Wild were 15th in the league with a 21.43% power-play conversion rate.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 67 40 35 75 54 50 40% Mats Zuccarello 78 22 45 67 44 45 40% Matthew Boldy 81 31 32 63 42 51 54.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 38 61 14 44 49.4% Marcus Johansson 80 19 27 46 31 31 44.2%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends (2022)

The Blue Jackets conceded 4.0 goals per game (329 in total), 31st in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 213 goals last season (2.6 per game) ranked them 30th in the league.

With a goal differential of -116, they were 31st in the league.

The Blue Jackets had 41 power-play goals (26th in NHL) on 224 chances.

The Blue Jackets had the NHL's 26th-ranked power-play percentage (18.3%).

Blue Jackets Key Players