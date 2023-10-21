How to Watch the Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Minnesota Wild will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (who won their previous game) on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI to see the match unfold as the Wild and Blue Jackets take the ice.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Wild vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
|Wild vs Blue Jackets Odds/Over/Under
|Wild vs Blue Jackets Prediction
|Wild vs Blue Jackets Player Props
|Wild vs Blue Jackets Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wild Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Wild allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Wild's 239 goals scored last season (2.9 per game) ranked 23rd in the league.
- They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.
- The 54 power-play goals the Wild recorded last season (on 252 power-play chances) ranked 15th in the NHL.
- The Wild were 15th in the league with a 21.43% power-play conversion rate.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|42
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|38
|61
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Blue Jackets conceded 4.0 goals per game (329 in total), 31st in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets' 213 goals last season (2.6 per game) ranked them 30th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -116, they were 31st in the league.
- The Blue Jackets had 41 power-play goals (26th in NHL) on 224 chances.
- The Blue Jackets had the NHL's 26th-ranked power-play percentage (18.3%).
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Johnny Gaudreau
|80
|21
|53
|74
|50
|49
|-
|Patrik Laine
|55
|22
|30
|52
|40
|24
|35%
|Boone Jenner
|68
|26
|19
|45
|25
|28
|54.7%
|Jack Roslovic
|77
|11
|33
|44
|45
|31
|45%
|Kent Johnson
|79
|16
|24
|40
|40
|26
|29.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.