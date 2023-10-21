The Minnesota Wild's (2-2) injury report has three players listed ahead of their Saturday, October 21 game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (2-2) at Xcel Energy Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jared Spurgeon D Out Upper Body Matthew Boldy LW Out Upper Body Alex Goligoski D Out Lower Body

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Yegor Chinakhov RW Out Undisclosed Elvis Merzlikins G Questionable Illness

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Wild Season Insights (2022-23)

The Wild's 239 total goals (2.9 per game) made them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Defensively, Minnesota was one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 219 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

They had the league's 14th-ranked goal differential at +20.

Blue Jackets Season Insights (2022-23)

The Blue Jackets had 213 goals last season (2.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Columbus' total of 329 goals conceded (4.0 per game) was 31st in the league.

They had the 31st-ranked goal differential in the league at -116.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Wild (-225) Blue Jackets (+180) 6.5

