Trying to find information on the best bets in Big Ten play in Week 8, or attempting to build a parlay? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Minnesota vs. Iowa matchup, and picking Iowa (-3.5) over Minnesota on the spread. Find more insights and stats on those college football games by scrolling down.

Best Week 8 Big Ten Spread Bets

Pick: Iowa -3.5 vs. Minnesota

  • Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Iowa Hawkeyes
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Iowa by 12.5 points
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
  • TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Wisconsin -2.5 vs. Illinois

  • Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Wisconsin by 8.5 points
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Northwestern +10.5 vs. Nebraska

  • Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Nebraska by 5.8 points
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
  • TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 8 Big Ten Total Bets

Over 30.5 - Minnesota vs. Iowa

  • Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Iowa Hawkeyes
  • Projected Total: 42 points
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
  • TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)

Over 40.5 - Wisconsin vs. Illinois

  • Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini
  • Projected Total: 46.7 points
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Over 41 - Northwestern vs. Nebraska

  • Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • Projected Total: 45.3 points
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: October 21
  • TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Week 8 Big Ten Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
Michigan 7-0 (4-0 Big Ten) 39.4 / 6.7 413.7 / 233.1
Ohio State 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten) 36.0 / 9.7 443.0 / 263.5
Penn State 6-0 (3-0 Big Ten) 44.3 / 8.0 426.7 / 193.7
Iowa 6-1 (3-1 Big Ten) 20.9 / 14.9 247.4 / 324.4
Wisconsin 4-2 (2-1 Big Ten) 27.2 / 17.8 398.7 / 335.2
Maryland 5-2 (2-2 Big Ten) 33.4 / 18.6 422.3 / 337.1
Rutgers 5-2 (2-2 Big Ten) 27.7 / 16.0 329.0 / 277.4
Minnesota 3-3 (1-2 Big Ten) 21.7 / 26.7 313.3 / 373.2
Nebraska 3-3 (1-2 Big Ten) 19.0 / 21.0 342.3 / 323.0
Northwestern 3-3 (1-2 Big Ten) 22.0 / 27.3 306.3 / 362.0
Illinois 3-4 (1-3 Big Ten) 20.3 / 28.1 371.6 / 398.4
Purdue 2-5 (1-3 Big Ten) 23.0 / 29.9 370.7 / 395.4
Indiana 2-4 (0-3 Big Ten) 18.5 / 29.0 317.2 / 374.7
Michigan State 2-4 (0-3 Big Ten) 22.0 / 24.3 350.3 / 334.0

