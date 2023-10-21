Big Ten Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 8
Trying to find information on the best bets in Big Ten play in Week 8, or attempting to build a parlay? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Minnesota vs. Iowa matchup, and picking Iowa (-3.5) over Minnesota on the spread. Find more insights and stats on those college football games by scrolling down.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on all Big Ten games with BetMGM!
Best Week 8 Big Ten Spread Bets
Pick: Iowa -3.5 vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Iowa by 12.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Wisconsin -2.5 vs. Illinois
- Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Wisconsin by 8.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Northwestern +10.5 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Nebraska by 5.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Make your Big Ten spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 8 Big Ten Total Bets
Over 30.5 - Minnesota vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Projected Total: 42 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 40.5 - Wisconsin vs. Illinois
- Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Projected Total: 46.7 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 41 - Northwestern vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Northwestern Wildcats at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Total: 45.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 21
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 8 Big Ten Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Michigan
|7-0 (4-0 Big Ten)
|39.4 / 6.7
|413.7 / 233.1
|Ohio State
|6-0 (3-0 Big Ten)
|36.0 / 9.7
|443.0 / 263.5
|Penn State
|6-0 (3-0 Big Ten)
|44.3 / 8.0
|426.7 / 193.7
|Iowa
|6-1 (3-1 Big Ten)
|20.9 / 14.9
|247.4 / 324.4
|Wisconsin
|4-2 (2-1 Big Ten)
|27.2 / 17.8
|398.7 / 335.2
|Maryland
|5-2 (2-2 Big Ten)
|33.4 / 18.6
|422.3 / 337.1
|Rutgers
|5-2 (2-2 Big Ten)
|27.7 / 16.0
|329.0 / 277.4
|Minnesota
|3-3 (1-2 Big Ten)
|21.7 / 26.7
|313.3 / 373.2
|Nebraska
|3-3 (1-2 Big Ten)
|19.0 / 21.0
|342.3 / 323.0
|Northwestern
|3-3 (1-2 Big Ten)
|22.0 / 27.3
|306.3 / 362.0
|Illinois
|3-4 (1-3 Big Ten)
|20.3 / 28.1
|371.6 / 398.4
|Purdue
|2-5 (1-3 Big Ten)
|23.0 / 29.9
|370.7 / 395.4
|Indiana
|2-4 (0-3 Big Ten)
|18.5 / 29.0
|317.2 / 374.7
|Michigan State
|2-4 (0-3 Big Ten)
|22.0 / 24.3
|350.3 / 334.0
Watch Big Ten games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.