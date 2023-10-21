The No. 25 UCLA Bruins (4-2) will face off against the Stanford Cardinal (2-4) in Pac-12 action on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Stanford Stadium. The Cardinal are currently heavy, 17-point underdogs. The over/under is 53.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Stanford matchup.

UCLA vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

City: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

UCLA vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

UCLA vs. Stanford Betting Trends

UCLA has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

Stanford has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Cardinal have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.

UCLA & Stanford 2023 Futures Odds

UCLA To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000 Stanford To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

