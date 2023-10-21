UCLA vs. Stanford: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The No. 25 UCLA Bruins (4-2) will face off against the Stanford Cardinal (2-4) in Pac-12 action on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Stanford Stadium. The Cardinal are currently heavy, 17-point underdogs. The over/under is 53.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Stanford matchup.
UCLA vs. Stanford Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Stanford, California
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
UCLA vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|Stanford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-17)
|53.5
|-800
|+550
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UCLA (-17)
|54.5
|-900
|+590
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
UCLA vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- UCLA has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
- Stanford has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Cardinal have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.
UCLA & Stanford 2023 Futures Odds
|UCLA
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
|Stanford
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
