Big 12 rivals will meet when the No. 8 Texas Longhorns (5-1) meet the Houston Cougars (3-3). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Texas vs. Houston?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas 37, Houston 19

Texas 37, Houston 19 Texas has won four of the five games it was the moneyline favorite this season (80%).

The Longhorns have played as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Houston has been an underdog in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

The Cougars have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1100 moneyline set for this game.

The Longhorns have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.2% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (+23.5)



Houston (+23.5) Against the spread, Texas is 3-3-0 this season.

The Longhorns have been favored by 23.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

So far in 2023 Houston has two wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (60.5)



Under (60.5) Texas and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 60.5 points just once this season.

There have been three Houston games that have finished with a combined score over 60.5 points this season.

The total for the game of 60.5 is 4.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Texas (35 points per game) and Houston (29.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.2 57.3 51 Implied Total AVG 36.7 39.3 31.5 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-3-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Houston

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.3 57.8 51.5 Implied Total AVG 30.4 31 29.5 ATS Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 2-1 0-1

