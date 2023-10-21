The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1) and the Auburn Tigers (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in a battle of SEC foes.

On the offensive side of the ball, Ole Miss has been a top-25 unit, ranking eighth-best in the FBS by totaling 41.7 points per game. The Rebels rank 59th on defense (23.8 points allowed per game). Auburn is posting 347.3 total yards per game on offense this season (101st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 363.7 total yards per contest (59th-ranked).

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Ole Miss Auburn 489.3 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.3 (112th) 388.3 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.7 (35th) 183.3 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.5 (25th) 306 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.8 (123rd) 3 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (51st) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (33rd)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has been a dual threat for Ole Miss so far this season. He has 1,638 passing yards, completing 64.1% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 302 yards (50.3 ypg) on 63 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has 443 rushing yards on 108 carries with six touchdowns. He's also added 12 catches for 102 yards (17 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jordan Watkins' leads his squad with 536 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 36 receptions (out of 48 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Dayton Wade has grabbed 27 passes while averaging 65 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Tre Harris has been the target of 31 passes and compiled 17 grabs for 367 yards, an average of 61.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone six times through the air this season.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has been a dual threat for Auburn this season. He has 745 passing yards (124.2 per game) while completing 60.7% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 225 yards (37.5 ypg) on 50 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has run for 218 yards across 57 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Jay Fair paces his team with 232 receiving yards on 21 catches with two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has totaled 153 receiving yards (25.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on 16 receptions.

Shane Hooks' 19 targets have resulted in eight catches for 106 yards and one touchdown.

