The Northern Iowa Panthers (3-3) take on a fellow MVFC foe when they visit the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (4-2) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the UNI-Dome.

Offensively, Northern Iowa ranks 66th in the FCS with 24 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 85th in points allowed (367.5 points allowed per contest). In terms of total offense, North Dakota ranks 40th in the FCS (384.3 total yards per game) and 70th on the other side of the ball (362.3 total yards allowed per game).

Here we will break down everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

North Dakota vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cedar Falls, Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: UNI-Dome

North Dakota vs. Northern Iowa Key Statistics

North Dakota Northern Iowa 384.3 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.7 (62nd) 362.3 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.5 (64th) 164.3 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.3 (115th) 220 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.3 (17th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster leads North Dakota with 1,100 yards on 105-of-144 passing with eight touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Gaven Ziebarth has rushed 62 times for 472 yards, with five touchdowns.

Isaiah Smith has rushed for 136 yards on 28 carries.

Bo Belquist's 383 receiving yards (63.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 31 receptions on 32 targets with three touchdowns.

Red Wilson has racked up 201 receiving yards (33.5 yards per game) on 18 receptions.

Wesley Eliodor's 13 catches (on 16 targets) have netted him 146 yards (24.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Northern Iowa Stats Leaders

Theo Day has thrown for 1,587 yards (264.5 ypg) to lead Northern Iowa, completing 62.1% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tye Edwards, has carried the ball 71 times for 293 yards (48.8 per game), scoring three times.

Harrison Bey-Buie has carried the ball 43 times for 209 yards (34.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Sam Schnee has hauled in 32 receptions for 557 yards (92.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Logan Wolf has caught 20 passes for 243 yards (40.5 yards per game) this year.

Sergio Morancy has racked up 15 catches for 183 yards, an average of 30.5 yards per game.

