MVFC foes match up when the North Dakota State Bison (4-2) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-6) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

North Dakota State sports the 38th-ranked defense this year (323.3 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th-best with a tally of 449.3 yards per game. Western Illinois' defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 44.8 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the FCS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 99th with 18.8 points per contest.

North Dakota State vs. Western Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

How to Watch Week 8 Games

North Dakota State vs. Western Illinois Key Statistics

North Dakota State Western Illinois 449.3 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.2 (115th) 323.3 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464 (115th) 239.7 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 34.5 (128th) 209.7 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.7 (25th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller leads North Dakota State with 1,111 yards (185.2 ypg) on 95-of-124 passing with eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 309 rushing yards on 57 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Cole Payton has been handed the ball 38 times this year and racked up 304 yards (50.7 per game) with six touchdowns.

Zach Mathis has hauled in 24 receptions for 426 yards (71 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Eli Green has reeled in 15 passes while averaging 47.3 yards per game.

Joe Stoffel's 17 receptions have turned into 155 yards and four touchdowns.

Western Illinois Stats Leaders

Matt Morrissey leads Western Illinois with 1,438 yards on 136-of-220 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Ludovick Choquette has carried the ball 42 times for 145 yards, with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 103 yards.

Seth Glatz has racked up 136 yards on 47 carries, while also catching six passes for 105 yards.

Jaylin Jackson has totaled 34 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 373 (62.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 29 times and has three touchdowns.

Jay Parker has racked up 287 receiving yards (47.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 32 receptions.

Donald McKinney's 22 receptions (on 18 targets) have netted him 262 yards (43.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

