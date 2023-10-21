In the matchup between the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks and Northern Iowa Panthers on Saturday, October 21 at 5:00 PM, our projection model expects the Fightin' Hawks to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

North Dakota vs. Northern Iowa Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota (-16.4) 60.4 North Dakota 38, Northern Iowa 22

Week 8 MVFC Predictions

North Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Hawks put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Fightin' Hawks games hit the over seven out of 11 times last year.

Northern Iowa Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers put together a 5-5-0 ATS record last year.

The Panthers and their opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 10 times last season.

Fightin' Hawks vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Iowa 24 30.5 30.5 37.5 20.8 27 North Dakota 38.2 24.5 47.5 15.8 19.5 42

