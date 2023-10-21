How to Watch the Minnesota vs. Iowa Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
The No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Kinnick Stadium in a battle of Big Ten foes.
Iowa owns the 11th-best defense this season in terms of points allowed (14.9 points allowed per game), but rank 20th-worst on the offensive side of the ball (20.9 points per game). Minnesota has been sputtering on offense, ranking 24th-worst in the FBS with 21.7 points per game. It has been more productive defensively, giving up 26.7 points per contest (77th-ranked).
In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on NBC.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Minnesota vs. Iowa Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Iowa City, Iowa
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 8 Games
- SMU vs Temple
- Air Force vs Navy
- Memphis vs UAB
- Mississippi State vs Arkansas
- UCF vs Oklahoma
- Penn State vs Ohio State
Minnesota vs. Iowa Key Statistics
|Minnesota
|Iowa
|313.3 (126th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|247.4 (133rd)
|373.2 (44th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|324.4 (50th)
|180.5 (43rd)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|130.9 (100th)
|132.8 (130th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|116.6 (131st)
|8 (51st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|10 (74th)
|10 (47th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|11 (33rd)
Minnesota Stats Leaders
- Athan Kaliakmanis has compiled 797 yards on 55.9% passing while collecting six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 83 yards with two scores.
- The team's top rusher, Darius Taylor, has carried the ball 87 times for 532 yards (88.7 per game) with four touchdowns.
- Sean Tyler has run for 199 yards across 46 attempts.
- Daniel Jackson has racked up 286 receiving yards on 22 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.
- Corey Crooms has totaled 227 receiving yards (37.8 yards per game) on 19 receptions.
- Lemeke Brockington's five grabs (on nine targets) have netted him 73 yards (12.2 ypg) and one touchdown.
Iowa Stats Leaders
- Cade McNamara has recorded 505 yards (72.1 ypg) on 46-of-90 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- Leshon Williams has racked up 459 yards on 75 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.
- Kaleb Johnson has carried the ball 68 times for 260 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Erick All has hauled in 21 receptions for 299 yards (42.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.
- Luke Lachey has put up a 131-yard season so far, hauling in 10 passes on 17 targets.
- Nico Ragaini's 10 catches are good enough for 83 yards.
Rep your team with officially licensed Iowa or Minnesota gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.