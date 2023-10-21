Based on our computer projection model, the Iowa Hawkeyes will take down the Minnesota Golden Gophers when the two teams match up at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Minnesota vs. Iowa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Iowa (-3.5) Over (30.5) Iowa 27, Minnesota 15

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Golden Gophers.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once in six opportunities this year.

Minnesota is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Golden Gophers' six games with a set total.

The average point total for Minnesota this year is 15.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hawkeyes a 64.9% chance to win.

The Hawkeyes' record against the spread is 4-2-1.

Iowa has an ATS record of 2-1-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Two of the Hawkeyes' seven games have gone over the point total.

The point total average for Iowa games this season is 38.5, 8.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Golden Gophers vs. Hawkeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa 20.9 14.9 27.8 13.5 11.7 16.7 Minnesota 21.7 26.7 20.8 23.0 23.5 34.0

