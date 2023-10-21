Can we anticipate Marcus Foligno scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Marcus Foligno score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Foligno stats and insights

Foligno is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Foligno has no points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 12 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.