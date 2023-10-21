The Minnesota Wild, including Kirill Kaprizov, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. If you're considering a bet on Kaprizov against the Blue Jackets, we have plenty of info to help.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, BSN, and BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +105)

1.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

Kaprizov has averaged 21:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

In two of four games this year, Kaprizov has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Kaprizov has a point in all four games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Kaprizov has an assist in three of four games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kaprizov has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 59.8% chance of Kaprizov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 12 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 4 Games 2 6 Points 4 2 Goals 4 4 Assists 0

