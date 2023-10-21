Floyd of Rosedale is up for grabs when the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-3) square off. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Iowa vs. Minnesota? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Iowa vs. Minnesota?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Iowa 27, Minnesota 15

Iowa 27, Minnesota 15 Iowa has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.

The Hawkeyes have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Minnesota has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Golden Gophers have not won as an underdog of +150 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hawkeyes a 64.9% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Iowa (-3.5)



Iowa (-3.5) Iowa has played seven games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Minnesota has one win against the spread in six games this season.

The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Iowa vs. Minnesota matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (30.5)



Over (30.5) Six of Iowa's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 30.5 points.

This season, five of Minnesota's games have finished with a combined score higher than 30.5 points.

The point total for the game of 30.5 is 12.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Iowa (20.9 points per game) and Minnesota (21.7 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Iowa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 38.5 40.3 36.2 Implied Total AVG 26 28.5 22.7 ATS Record 4-2-1 2-1-1 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 4-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Minnesota

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.6 46 Implied Total AVG 29.5 30.3 28 ATS Record 1-5-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.